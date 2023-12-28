Previous
car & street lights by kametty
car & street lights

Just a hand held long exposure shot - in a bit of a hurry as again I nearly forgot to take my daily shot. Only 3 more days left of my December theme of 'lights' challenge.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Looks good on a black background.
December 28th, 2023  
