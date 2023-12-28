Sign up
Previous
Photo 936
car & street lights
Just a hand held long exposure shot - in a bit of a hurry as again I nearly forgot to take my daily shot. Only 3 more days left of my December theme of 'lights' challenge.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
936
photos
36
followers
19
following
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
2
1
365
X-T30
28th December 2023 8:25pm
Tags
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good on a black background.
December 28th, 2023
