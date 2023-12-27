Previous
cabinet lights by kametty
cabinet lights

Just four more days to go to complete my month of 'lights' challenge. Called in on our son today and took the opportunity to snap todays picture.
27th December 2023

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Peter Dulis
Interezting
December 27th, 2023  
