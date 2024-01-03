Previous
drips by kametty
drips

Determined to keep up my resolution to take a walk each day I donned my raincoat, grabbed the brolly and set off.......just like yesterday it was wet and muddy. Thought this shot would do for the January theme of 'close up'.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great timing. Wonderful shot to show the dreary day.
January 3rd, 2024  
