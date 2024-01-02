Sign up
Previous
Photo 941
Big puddles
Not been out for a walk for quite a while, so even though it was raining I decided to do a quick stroll down the lane. The plan is to do more exercise! Everywhere is saturated, the ditches full and puddles abound.....so much rain recently.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
jan24words
