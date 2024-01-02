Previous
Big puddles by kametty
Photo 941

Big puddles

Not been out for a walk for quite a while, so even though it was raining I decided to do a quick stroll down the lane. The plan is to do more exercise! Everywhere is saturated, the ditches full and puddles abound.....so much rain recently.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise