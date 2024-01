Something new

My daughter has set me a challenge - to create an embroidery journal. Each day I have to stitch an icon/motif that represents something done that day. The idea is to have no repeats. I am going to include a weather dot for each day too. I have kept up my 365 photo challenge for 939 days so far so lets see how I do. Fortunately no cost involved as I already had a large hoop, material and threads. Lots of inspiration out there on the internet so here we go.......