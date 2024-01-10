Previous
Approaching train
Approaching train

Fourth day of my house/cat sitting stint at my daughters. I managed a short walk up the road and over the railway bridge to admire the views across the fields, M5 and the hidden Severn Estuary towards the hills and Forest of Dean.
10th January 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
