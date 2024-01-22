Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 961
rough
This wool is awaiting some time from me to knit another pair of felted slippers to replace my almost worn out ones! I have too many projects on the go and the days seem to fly by.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
961
photos
37
followers
19
following
263% complete
View this month »
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Wish I had that talent
January 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close