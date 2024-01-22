Previous
rough by kametty
Photo 961

rough

This wool is awaiting some time from me to knit another pair of felted slippers to replace my almost worn out ones! I have too many projects on the go and the days seem to fly by.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wish I had that talent
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise