Previous
Photo 1255
by the pond
Sunshine after a week or more of gloom. It was wonderful to get out and do a photo walk and admire the autumn colours.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1293
photos
37
followers
18
following
343% complete
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
11th November 2024 12:47pm
Public
Tags
autumn
,
pond
