finished by kametty
finished

The quilt I started for my nieces first baby is now finished. I like to hand sew the final edge of the binding whilst watching TV so that took a while as of course I keep switching between what I am looking at!
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
Chris Cook ace
That is fabulous! Your niece will love it. Those look like Beatrix Potter illustrations.
January 24th, 2024  
