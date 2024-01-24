Sign up
Photo 963
finished
The quilt I started for my nieces first baby is now finished. I like to hand sew the final edge of the binding whilst watching TV so that took a while as of course I keep switching between what I am looking at!
24th January 2024
Kathryn M
Chris Cook
That is fabulous! Your niece will love it. Those look like Beatrix Potter illustrations.
January 24th, 2024
