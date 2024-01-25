Previous
stranded cotton by kametty
stranded cotton

Surprising what you find when spring cleaning - a declutter of the boxes under a bed and I found these. I already have a lot in my sewing room so not sure why these were not with the others. There are now of course!
Kathryn M

@kametty
Photo Details

