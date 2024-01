bubbles

Zoomed in view of our wildlife pond that we can see from our kitchen window. The heavy downpour was making bubbles but by the time I had grabbed my camera the amazing effect was nearly over. Also annoyed a little as today we saw two siskins on our feeders at the time we did the bird count yesterday - so they will be missed unless of course a nearby household logged them. We have not seen siskins for a number of years now so thrilled really to have seen them.