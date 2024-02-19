Previous
FOR2024-18 by kametty
Photo 989

FOR2024-18

Another day where I was a bit pushed for time, so had a quick look around the house to see what would satisfy the minimal/negative space focus for this week.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise