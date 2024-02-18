Sign up
Photo 988
FOR2024-17
After days and days of rain, the sunshine this afternoon was a welcome relief. The garden is saturated and even flooded in places....but the daffs and crocus are flowering, buds are swelling, and the frogs have returned to the pond.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
988
photos
37
followers
19
following
Album
365
Tags
for2024
