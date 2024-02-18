FOR2024-17

Previous
After days and days of rain, the sunshine this afternoon was a welcome relief. The garden is saturated and even flooded in places....but the daffs and crocus are flowering, buds are swelling, and the frogs have returned to the pond.
18th February 2024

Kathryn M

