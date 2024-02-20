Sign up
Previous
Photo 990
FOR2024-20
Gosh trying to keep it minimal and concentrating on negative space is certainly making me think this week.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th February 2024 10:53am
Tags
for2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love the gradations
February 20th, 2024
