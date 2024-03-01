Sign up
Photo 1000
rainbow 1
I enjoyed last year doing the rainbow challenge so thought I would have another go. Short week so decided to concentrate on my CD's as I was more likely to find enough colours.
1st March 2024
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1000
photos
36
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2024
Mallory
ace
Love it
March 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great start and good idea.
March 1st, 2024
