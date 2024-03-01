Previous
rainbow 1 by kametty
I enjoyed last year doing the rainbow challenge so thought I would have another go. Short week so decided to concentrate on my CD's as I was more likely to find enough colours.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Mallory ace
Love it
March 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great start and good idea.
March 1st, 2024  
