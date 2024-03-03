Previous
rainbow 3 by kametty
Photo 1002

rainbow 3

Well finding this collection of violet CD's was fairly straight forward. I would have struggled if this theme had been for the whole week as yellow in particular would have been a difficult colour.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Nice one
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise