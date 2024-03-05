Previous
rainbow 5 by kametty
rainbow 5

Funnily enough I struggled to find orange threads in my collection with most tending to have more of a brown tinge.
Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
When I sorted my threads I obviously favoured some colours over others. I too don’t have much orange.
March 5th, 2024  
