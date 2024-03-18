Sign up
rainbow 18
New week and new theme. Thought I would stick to the sewing paraphernalia so went through my button box and dug out all my old sewing patterns dating back to the 1970's!
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th March 2024 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
