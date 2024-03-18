Previous
rainbow 18 by kametty
Photo 1017

rainbow 18

New week and new theme. Thought I would stick to the sewing paraphernalia so went through my button box and dug out all my old sewing patterns dating back to the 1970's!
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
