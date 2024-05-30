For the MFPIAC-131 challenge - My Home

My husband said he would re-do the kitchen. In his younger days that would have been fine......progress was painfully slow, with much re- doing of electrics, plumbing, holes in walls to move door, enlarge window openings, and after all that the actual building and placing of the units and work tops. The only professional we got in was a plasterer. It took nearly 8 months and all that time I was cooking amongst all the stuff from the old kitchen in a tiny space in the conservatory. Thank goodness for microwave and air fryer. For one month I was without a sink and had to use the upstairs bathroom! The finished result though was worth it and saved a LOT of money!