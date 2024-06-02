Sign up
Photo 1093
mundane pasta
A request for entries.....so a quick macro shot that shows up the dust on my hob top!
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1093
photos
35
followers
19
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd June 2024 11:30am
Tags
bw-90
Dave
ace
Nice minimal shot
June 2nd, 2024
