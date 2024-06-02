Previous
mundane pasta by kametty
Photo 1093

mundane pasta

A request for entries.....so a quick macro shot that shows up the dust on my hob top!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice minimal shot
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise