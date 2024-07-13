Sign up
Photo 1132
ready to go
Departure time at our holiday cottage....everything packed.....another check round, then just me, my handbag and camera to get into the car!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1148
photos
37
followers
19
following
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1130
12
13
1131
1132
1133
1134
14
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
13th July 2024 9:16am
