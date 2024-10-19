Previous
lichen twig by kametty
lichen twig

I spent a couple of hours just walking and looking for things to take pictures of to practice using the focus stacking setting on my camera. Very mixed results - but quite liked this one.
19th October 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
