Previous
Photo 1227
lichen twig
I spent a couple of hours just walking and looking for things to take pictures of to practice using the focus stacking setting on my camera. Very mixed results - but quite liked this one.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1262
photos
37
followers
18
following
336% complete
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lichen
