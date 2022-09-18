Sign up
Photo 3403
Up with the Sunrise
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Tags
geese
,
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansassunrise
,
bakerwetlands
Linda
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2022
Kareen King
@lindasees
Thanks for noticing, Linda. Sometimes I wonder why I keep doing this. I guess it's just a never-ending obsession, but with me being the primary audience. I just couldn't keep up with the commenting on this site over the years, but I keep posting photos anyway. :)
September 20th, 2022
