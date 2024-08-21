Previous
Kansas Sunset 9-21-24 by kareenking
Photo 4058

Kansas Sunset 9-21-24

21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Kareen King

ace
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Stunning!
August 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super.
August 22nd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Glorious sunset! Fav..
August 22nd, 2024  
