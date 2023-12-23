Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
JLK_8411-Edit
snow shed at the diamond tunnel in nevada
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jean karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
11
photos
8
followers
35
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 year 1
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th May 2020 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
bw
,
mines
,
nofilter
,
nikond7100
,
gysot
,
bw-86
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close