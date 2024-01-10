Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
tacos
drove through a snow storm 150 miles round trip for an appointment with my cardiologist, im doing way better and decided to celebrate!!!!! best carnitas tacos for hundreds of milers in any direction!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
29
photos
11
followers
46
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 year 1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
hdr
,
nevada
,
foodporn
,
gysot
,
hdrphotography
Brian
ace
Great to get a good report. Yum
January 11th, 2024
Jean Karvelis
@briaan
believe it or not, those tacos are heart helathy
January 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close