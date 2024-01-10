Previous
tacos by karvelis
tacos

drove through a snow storm 150 miles round trip for an appointment with my cardiologist, im doing way better and decided to celebrate!!!!! best carnitas tacos for hundreds of milers in any direction!
10th January 2024

Jean Karvelis

Brian ace
Great to get a good report. Yum
January 11th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
@briaan believe it or not, those tacos are heart helathy
January 11th, 2024  
