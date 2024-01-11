Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
cortez mine
a little forced perspective play! those "cliffs" are a lot shorter than they look
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
1
0
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
30
photos
11
followers
50
following
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
1
365 year 1
NIKON D7100
31st March 2020 4:27am
View Info
View All
Public
View
nikon
,
hdr
,
nevada
,
nofilter
,
d7100
,
nikond7100
,
gysot
,
hdrphotography
Lesley
ace
Beautiful against that super blue sky
January 11th, 2024
