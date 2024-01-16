Sign up
35 / 365
cortez
i just love this place
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
35
photos
14
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 year 1
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st March 2020 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-86
Lesley
ace
Very interesting
January 16th, 2024
