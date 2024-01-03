Previous
tacos by karvelis
tacos

got into Elko today and had lunch at my favorite mexican place, OMG the carnitas is to die for!!!!
Jean Karvelis

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful food photo! Looks absolutely yummy!
January 4th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
OMG that looks delicious! Is that fried chicken I also see in the background, or a sopapilla or something?
January 4th, 2024  
