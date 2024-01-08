Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
27 / 365
Tenabo
i live in an area that has over 600 ghost towns, thats a photographers dream!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
27
photos
11
followers
46
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 year 1
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd February 2020 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
travel
,
nevada
,
gysot
,
bw-86
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close