Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 482
The Barn
This is my barn and field. If you look closely at the bottom right there are a couple of deer. Lately the deer jump the fence and graze with the sheep. The Great Pyrenees even guard the deer now.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Ladley
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
482
photos
18
followers
39
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
10th October 2022 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
deer
,
va
,
farm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close