The Barn by kathyladley
Photo 482

The Barn

This is my barn and field. If you look closely at the bottom right there are a couple of deer. Lately the deer jump the fence and graze with the sheep. The Great Pyrenees even guard the deer now.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Kathy Ladley

@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
