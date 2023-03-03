Sign up
Photo 494
Limpkin
This Limpkin was hiding in the trees. He finally moved to a tree where I could take this image.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd March 2023 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
orlando
,
marriott
,
limpkin
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
March 3rd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely nature shot
March 3rd, 2023
