Limpkin by kathyladley
Limpkin

This Limpkin was hiding in the trees. He finally moved to a tree where I could take this image.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

KAL

@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
March 3rd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely nature shot
March 3rd, 2023  
