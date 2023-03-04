Previous
Next
Anhinga sunbathing by kathyladley
Photo 495

Anhinga sunbathing

The Anhinga’s nickname is “water turkey” for its turkey-like tail, and “snake bird” for its long snake- like neck as it slithers in the water. I actually thought it was a snake when I saw it in the water.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

KAL

ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise