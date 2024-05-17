Previous
Galapagos Sea Lion by kathyladley
Galapagos Sea Lion

I went to the Galápagos Islands in April. Just now going through my pictures. There are a lot of sea lions and they love to pose.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

KAL

ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
