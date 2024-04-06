Sign up
Photo 538
Yellow-Rumped Cacique
I took this image in Ecuador at a nature sanctuary. They have so much building they are working to protect and grow more forest.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
1
0
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Tags
birds
,
ecuador
,
yellow-rumped cacique
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful portrait!
May 14th, 2024
