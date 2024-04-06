Previous
Yellow-Rumped Cacique by kathyladley
Photo 538

Yellow-Rumped Cacique

I took this image in Ecuador at a nature sanctuary. They have so much building they are working to protect and grow more forest.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

@kathyladley
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful portrait!
May 14th, 2024  
