Photo 543
Sally Lightfoot Crab
The Sally Lightfoot crabs found in the Galápagos Islands, can climb vertical slopes and have exceptional agility. They will eat parasites off the tropical iguanas and many other yucky things:)
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Tags
galapagos
,
sally lightfoot crabs
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
A very colorful creature.
June 20th, 2024
