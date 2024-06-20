Previous
Sally Lightfoot Crab by kathyladley
Photo 543

Sally Lightfoot Crab

The Sally Lightfoot crabs found in the Galápagos Islands, can climb vertical slopes and have exceptional agility. They will eat parasites off the tropical iguanas and many other yucky things:)
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

KAL

ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
A very colorful creature.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise