Previous
Red-tailed hawk by kathyladley
Photo 544

Red-tailed hawk

This hawk was hunting in the long grass in front of my house. I was pretty close to her and she did not seem to mind. She came a few days in a row. Once I mowed she stopped coming. I may let the grass grow long again for her.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

KAL

ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise