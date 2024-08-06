Sign up
Red-tailed hawk
This hawk was hunting in the long grass in front of my house. I was pretty close to her and she did not seem to mind. She came a few days in a row. Once I mowed she stopped coming. I may let the grass grow long again for her.
6th August 2024
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
365
NIKON Z 8
6th August 2024 8:11am
birds
farm
red-tailed hawk
