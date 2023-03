Red-Bellied Woodpecker

The red-bellied Woodpecker is a medium-sized woodpecker that commonly nests in dead trees, sometimes taking over other birds' nests. In the search of insects inside tree cavities, it can extend its tongue almost 2 inches past its beak. By excavating insects and larvae from tree bark, this bird is able to "clean" the infested tree. The red-bellied Woodpecker is known to hide food in all kinds of places as a store for later use.

This information came from my Picture Bird identifying app.