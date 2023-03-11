Previous
Red Bellied Woodpecker by kathyladley
Red Bellied Woodpecker

This woodpecker was with a his mate checking out different trees to build a home.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

KAL

@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Elisa Smith ace
Nice shot. Is that a fishing lure on the tree?
March 24th, 2023  
KAL ace
@nannasgotitgoingon Yes, there is a fishing lure in the tree. This photo was taken by the Sebastian Inlet in Florida. There are lots of fishermen all around.
March 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@kathyladley Ha ha, they fish like me!
March 24th, 2023  
KAL ace
@nannasgotitgoingon Good one! I think you speak for most of us!
March 24th, 2023  
