Photo 502
Red Bellied Woodpecker
This woodpecker was with a his mate checking out different trees to build a home.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
4
1
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
503
photos
22
followers
41
following
137% complete
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th March 2023 7:17am
bird
,
florida
,
sebastian
,
woodpecker
,
inlet
Elisa Smith
ace
Nice shot. Is that a fishing lure on the tree?
March 24th, 2023
KAL
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Yes, there is a fishing lure in the tree. This photo was taken by the Sebastian Inlet in Florida. There are lots of fishermen all around.
March 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@kathyladley
Ha ha, they fish like me!
March 24th, 2023
KAL
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Good one! I think you speak for most of us!
March 24th, 2023
