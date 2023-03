Willet having breakfast

Willet is a species of sandpiper.

The willet is a large, stocky, conspicuous shorebird, able to hunt during daytime and night thanks to the ability to sense prey by the tip of its bill. Besides its appearance, it is known for its loud, piercing voice. Once considered a popular game animal, the population significantly dropped in the 19th century, although it has recovered since the hunting ban enacted in 1918. ( This information is from my Smart Bird ID app)