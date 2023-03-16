Previous
Alligator cooling down by kathyladley
Photo 507

Alligator cooling down

Alligators open their mouths to cool down.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

KAL

@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Wendy ace
Now that is a scary shot!
Are you sure he is cooling down and not hungry?
Sure hope there is a fence between you and him!!
So glad to see you back and posting once again. I have been off and on myself.
Now living in Alberta - closer to you now.
March 29th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Whoa! Awesome!
March 29th, 2023  
