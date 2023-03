Roseate Spoonbill

The Roseate Spoonbills legs, bill, neck and spatulate bill all appear elongated. Adults have a bare greenish head ("golden buff" when breeding) and a white neck, back and breast (with a tuft of pink feathers in the center when breeding), and are otherwise a deep pink. The bill is grey. There is no significant sexual dimorphism. Like the American flamingo, their pink color is diet-derived, consisting of the carotenoid pigment canthaxanthin. (From my Bird ID app)