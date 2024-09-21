Previous
Mexican Ruella by kcbanning
9 / 365

Mexican Ruella

Also called Mexican Petunia, Mexican Bluebell or Britton’s Wild Petunia. I have to keep them in check or they’d take over the yard. But they were already here when we moved in so I try to contain them to the area around the big oak.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Kellie Banning

@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
Photo Details

