Previous
Stump Fairy Garden by kcbanning
10 / 365

Stump Fairy Garden

We had a fairly large oak tree that had to be cut down earlier this year. The stump is huge so I decided to make it into a stump garden. I’ve been slowly adding fairy garden decor to create a cute little space!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Kellie Banning

@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise