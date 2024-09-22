Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
Stump Fairy Garden
We had a fairly large oak tree that had to be cut down earlier this year. The stump is huge so I decided to make it into a stump garden. I’ve been slowly adding fairy garden decor to create a cute little space!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kellie Banning
@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
10
photos
2
followers
3
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
22nd September 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
garden
,
fairy
,
stump
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close