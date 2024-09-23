Sign up
11 / 365
A Dog’s View
Our one fur baby (Axel) loves to sit on my lap when we’re outside and watch his more independent brother (Ozzy) roam around!
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Kellie Banning
@kcbanning
I love taking pictures, mostly nature. Not great, but I did get a new camera and I’d love to learn how to take advantage of...
11
photos
2
followers
4
following
Tags
dog
,
view
,
furbaby
