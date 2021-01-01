Previous
From Our Walks: Sunset in the Ice. by kclaire
111 / 365

From Our Walks: Sunset in the Ice.

There is more and more ice on the ponds. Today we went for a walk later and the sunset caught us at the frozen pond.

Wishing all of you a happy and safe 2021!
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
