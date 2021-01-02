Previous
Next
Second Part of Yesterday´s Sunset. by kclaire
112 / 365

Second Part of Yesterday´s Sunset.

Different view of the same panorama: https://365project.org/kclaire/365/2021-01-01

2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

bytheway

ace
@kclaire
Poems. City. Town. Country. Nature. Landscape and its history. Beaver swamps. Water. Music. All kinds of art. Soundhunting. Exploring. Couriousity. Joy. Dreams. -------- I discovered Project 365...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise