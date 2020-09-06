Previous
Next
The end product by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1798

The end product

This is the finished Panda I mad in Mosaic art, with grouting. (the colour is gun machine black) I got more work in mt Facebook page call:
Glass & Mosaic work by Keren Mcsweeney
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise