Photo 1798
The end product
This is the finished Panda I mad in Mosaic art, with grouting. (the colour is gun machine black) I got more work in mt Facebook page call:
Glass & Mosaic work by Keren Mcsweeney
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 190
Taken
6th September 2020 4:24pm
Tags
art
,
garden
,
panda
,
mosaic
