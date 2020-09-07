Sign up
Photo 1799
The rooster
Made a rooster from Glass
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
glass
,
rooster
,
roster
