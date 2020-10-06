Sign up
Photo 1814
Nanango and its round about
This is the BIG round about we got in this small sleepy town of Nanango in Queensland. Looking at the building that start its day as the Bank of N.S.W and then Westpac bank, and at this stage is the great Bendigo bank
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
5
365
Canon IXUS 190
6th October 2020 11:00am
yellow
,
street
,
flower
,
town
,
garden
