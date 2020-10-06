Previous
Nanango and its round about by kerenmcsweeney
Nanango and its round about

This is the BIG round about we got in this small sleepy town of Nanango in Queensland. Looking at the building that start its day as the Bank of N.S.W and then Westpac bank, and at this stage is the great Bendigo bank
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
